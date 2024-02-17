Russia's capture of Ukraine's eastern stronghold of Avdiivka shows the cost of inaction by US lawmakers, the White House said Saturday, as wrangling in Congress has blocked $60 billion worth of military aid.

"This is the cost of congressional inaction," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. "The Ukrainians continue to fight bravely, but they are running low on supplies."

She added: "It is critical that the House approve additional Ukraine funding without delay so that we can provide Ukraine with the artillery ammunition and other critical equipment they need to defend their country."

The statement comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were scrambling to reassure Western allies at the Munich Security Conference that Washington's support of Kyiv's war effort against the Russian invasion would continue.

With existing US funding having already dried up, Donald Trump's allies in the House of Representatives have been stalling crucial Ukraine aid.

Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the November presidential race, opposes helping Kyiv and recently used his sway to kill a US border reform bill that would have also authorized additional aid to Ukraine.

Speaking in Munich earlier Saturday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Harris said: "As it relates to our support for Ukraine, we must be unwavering and we cannot play political games."