Malta's seven-day moving average of COVID-19 stood at 85 daily cases in the past week, as three virus-related deaths were registered.

A review of the past week's figures showed the number of new cases reported to the health authorities has remained stable, with a total of 596 new cases reported over a seven-day period.

The lowest number of new infections, 64, was reported on Monday, while on Wednesday there were 115 new cases, the highest in the week reviewed. This figure was also the highest since May 17, the last time the number of new cases was in the triple digits.

The data does not include results from self-testing kits as individuals who take a test at home are not obliged to report the result to the health authorities, even if this is positive.

The government at the end of March stopped its daily reporting of new cases but the health authorities have continued to upload the data online through the data repository website GitHub.

According to the data, there were three deaths in the past week, the same number as the previous week.

The health authorities' data also shows that 8,109 PCR and rapid tests were carried out by the authorities over the past week.

This meant that Malta's weekly positivity rate stood at just over 7 per cent.

The positivity rate had peaked at over 20 per cent at the end of May. It has been on a downward trend since.