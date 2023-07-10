Over 20 years have passed since the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was set up through an intergovernmental treaty outside the EU’s legal framework. Its core function is to grant conditional financial assistance to member states that, despite sustainable public debts, are experiencing temporary difficulties raising funds on the markets.

The most remarkable EU sovereign debt crisis happened in 2009, with the onset of the Greek crisis. Some market analysts argue that Italy, with around 142 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio, could spark the next debt crisis.

European politicians have learnt that magic-thinking about the sustainability of a country’s debt is not enough to convince financial markets that are more likely to be influenced by bond vigilantes.

As the benign scenario of record low interest rates is way behind us, EU leaders are urging eurozone member states to ratify changes in the ESM to ensure that it could avert the next sovereign debt crisis.

Italy has the second-highest sovereign debt ratio in the eurozone after Greece. This reality, combined with its endemic fractious political system, poses a significant risk of another sovereign debt crisis that could erupt in the short or medium term.

The ESM reforms have been approved by all euro-area states except Italy, which is dragging its feet even if it is likely to be the country most in need of this bailout fund if its economic performance continues to stagnate.

Getting something approved by all the high priests of the EU’s governance framework is a persistent structural weakness caused by the obstructive right of veto that every member state can exert, despite its size and relevance.

Italy faces another obstruction as it is now led by a coalition that seems to disagree on significant issues. The parliamentary opposition is equally divided on most matters.

So far, there is no agreement among the ruling parties in Italy’s coalition on whether they should ratify the ESM reforms.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is shrewdly applying delaying tactics to the last moment, hoping to obtain concessions for ultimately approving the reforms. Asked whether Italy was trying to improve the text due to become law in December, she said: “Yes, every country is negotiating things that work for them.”

Italy fears that the ESM will turn out to be a version of the International Monetary Fund, which would make support for countries in financial crisis conditional on their agreeing to debt restructuring.

Countries with unsustainable fiscal positions hope to roll over their debt and kick the can down the road

Ironically in 2019, the Italian government led by populist left 5-Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte approved the draft ESM reform text. At the time, La Lega leader Matteo Salvini himself was in government as minister of the interior.

A week is a long time in politics. A few months seem like an eternity. In 2019, Salvini accused Conte of “betrayal”. He argued: “If anyone has approved [the ESM reforms] while keeping the people in the dark, it should be remedied immediately. Otherwise, it would be high treason.”

Meloni has repeatedly said that requesting help from the ESM carried a “stigma” for applicants. She is now playing for time and some concessions from her colleagues in the European Commission. She insists: “It would be a mistake for the parliament to vote on this now.”

Meloni has repeatedly said that an agreement on new EU fiscal rules should take priority over a change to the ESN treaty that all other euro-area countries have ratified.

“I have not changed my mind,” she said at an event in Austria.

Outgoing Italian Central Bank governor Ignazio Visco and EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni have urged the Italian government to bite the bullet and approve the ESM reforms.

Visco dispelled the far-right narrative that the ESM would trigger automatic sovereign debt restructuring, a nightmare scenario for Italy. He said: “As in the current Treaty, financial assistance is not given in exchange for debt restructuring.”

Still, countries with unsustainable fiscal positions hope to roll over their debt and kick the can down the road, as creditors would be happy just being paid interest.

The approval of the ESM reforms may not be the most challenging task facing the European Council in the coming months. Italy knows that after the consent to ratification by all countries subscribing to the ESM, its refusal would be seen as an expression of the will to clash head-on with other EU leaders.

The real test for eurozone unity will be the approval of the Stability and Growth Pact that governs the fiscal management of member states.