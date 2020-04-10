Aviation businesses who felt the brunt of COVID-19 are calling for state aid so that they can safeguard more than 3,000 jobs.

According to the Malta Business Aviation Association, business has shrunk by more than 75 percent, and for some operators it came to a complete stop.

The association said it has reached out to the transport and economy ministries, the Malta Enterprise and the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate, asking for clarifications about the announced government aid.

Business aviation is the largest sector of Malta’s aviation industry by number of aircraft registered in Malta, MBAA said in a statement, adding that it contributed in excess of €510 million in annual economic output.

The aid packages, it insisted, should be made available to the more than 30 operators, maintenance organisations, aviation training and consultancies, handling and other ancillary services.

"Our sector is committed to doing business from Malta as our employment numbers demonstrate, and we are adamant to remain committed to the jurisdiction post COVID-19.

"Our member employees reside in Malta and pay social security. We instructed all our members to submit their applications for the support packages. Despite the association’s efforts to get clarity on the eligibility of our members, none has been forthcoming to date."

The association said its members continued to support the government with medical evacuation and cargo flights.

Business aviation flights should continue to operate in and out of Malta for repatriation flights, medical evacuations, cargo flights and essential business, it added.