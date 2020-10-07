The second Malta Aviation Conference & Expo (MACE), a B2B and B2C aviation conference and networking event in Malta, will be held between November 18 and 20. Due to COVID-19, the conference will this year be held online, and promises inspiring and educational live keynote speakers, a virtual expo, virtual networking opportunities, live meeting rooms and more.

The main aim of the event is to create an environment of collaboration and cooperation for aviation leaders to come together and help each other succeed, profit and thrive during an unprecedented period, but also with a keen view towards the future of the industry. In fact, the focus this year is on a sustainable aviation industry through the finance, operations and regulatory perspectives. Delegates will have the opportunity to participate in live panel debates, meet industry suppliers and discuss the above-mentioned themes with regulatory officials, industry professionals and subject matter experts.

Speaking at the launch, Jonathan Dalli and Stanley Bugeja, co-founders of MACE, said: “Following the success of last year’s conference, during which more than 350 delegates participated, MACE is set to keep its position as Malta’s biggest ever conference and expo to be held on the island, albeit in a virtual environment this year. With the theme this year being very much in line with ongoing global debates discussed in the aviation industry, our online platform is geared up to cater for a near-physical event as much as possible.”

The director general for civil aviation at Transport Malta, Captain Charles Pace, expressed his satisfaction to see MACE taking place once again despite the current situation: “I am looking forward to three days of discussion and a mature debate; and I am sure that the list of distinguished speakers will make it all worthwhile.”

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Ian Borg added: “Events like MACE provide stakeholders with a platform for dialogue and discussion. Only by bringing together our experiences and ideas can we move forward towards sustainable success. The government will remain behind the aviation sector and we will continue striving to improve the situation for our hard-working industry. The numbers speak for themselves − trust in our registry and our Civil Aviation Directorate has increased, with a greater number of aircraft now at 495 than before these challenging times began. But it has been far from easy for the sector and we are determined to work together towards sustainable growth and future success.”

MACE 2020 will include local and international policymakers, operators, aviation industry professionals, legal and regulatory consultants and global users.

The agenda and online registrations for delegates will be launched in the coming days. Delegates can register their interest on www.mace.aero to get notified about early bird offers.

MACE was founded by DC Aviation Group, the Concept Stadium and Novargo.

For the second year, the event is being supported by Transport Malta and will be held under the patronage of the MBAA (Malta Business Aviation Association).