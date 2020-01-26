Students and lecturers from the Aviation Centre at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) are pictured during a recent educational visit to Medavia’s aircraft maintenance facilities at Safi Aviation Park. The event also coincided with the 75th World Aviation Day, which marks the signing on December 7, 1944, of the landmark Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as Chicago Convention. The convention regulates global air transport and is implemented by a UN agency – the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).