Students and lecturers from the Aviation Centre at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) are pictured during a recent educational visit to Medavia’s aircraft maintenance facilities at Safi Aviation Park. The event also coincided with the 75th World Aviation Day, which marks the signing on December 7, 1944, of the landmark Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as Chicago Convention. The convention regulates global air transport and is implemented by a UN agency – the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.