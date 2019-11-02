The Malta Aviation Museum Foundation is celebrating the 25th anniversary this weekend.

Various activities will be held today and tomorrow, including re-enactments and talks by The Malta Command‒ WW2 Living History Group and Ops 39-45 RAF Living History Group.

Also scheduled is the possible participation of the museum’s own DH82a Tiger Moth and Piper L-4H Grasshopper (weather permitting).

The Old Motors Club, the Military Vehicles Collectors Club, the Malta Model Aircraft Flying Association (Ta’ Qali), the Malta Aviation Society, the Society of Scale Modellers-IPMS Malta, the Ħal Far Model Flying Association and the Historic Motorcycle Club will also be joining the celebrations.

The museum in Ta’ Qali is open from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow at a discounted price. For more information about the musuem, visit www.maltaaviationmuseum.com.