It is a great privilege, during these exciting times for aviation in our country, to be at the helm of Transport Malta, whose Civil Aviation Directorate is responsible for civil aviation and the ever growing 9H registry, our very own aircraft registry.

It is the same registry that has just welcomed under its fold aircraft from the largest airline group in Europe, Ryanair. And the same Civil Aviation directorate that has just issued an Air Operator Certificate to Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair.

These are indeed the most exciting times for aviation in Malta since the birth of Air Malta, our national airline and God willing, it will get better; times, in the foreseeable future, will be even more exciting.

We can now boast 37 AOC holders, that is 37 airlines that operate with a Maltese licence, seven pilot training organisations, five cabin crew training organisations and another seven maintenance training organisations.

Not to mention that our Civil Aviation Directorate has issued thousands of pilot licences, cabin crew attestations and engineering licences. This directorate that started off as the minnow of Transport Malta, always in the shadows of our Maritime Flag, the largest in Europe, has now come of age, making us proud, giving us the results that are there for all to see.

Our aviation registry now counts over 320 aircraft. That is 320 aircraft flying the Maltese flag all over the world. A few weeks ago, Ian Borg, the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, who is responsible for the aviation sector, set an ambitious target for us, reaching the coveted 400 mark.

Considering that we had reached 300 aircraft only a few weeks before, the challenge was not one to be taken lightly, however we are on track to achieve it and I have no doubt that our skilled and relentless personnel will live up to this sizeable task as well.

But why all this work, this effort and commitment? The aviation industry is fundamental for economic growth. Quoting a recent study by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, every €100 spent on air transport generate €325 in benefits. Every 100 direct job in air transport results in 610 jobs throughout the economy as a whole. Civil air transport makes up 4.5 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.

Our thriving aviation sector is tangible evidence of economic confidence

The aviation industry benefits the local economy directly, through the employment generated by airline and airport operations, aircraft maintenance, air traffic management and other related services like baggage and ground handling. It benefits the economy indirectly, from the supply chain required by the airline operation, including air fuel, construction, land transport and even retail in airport outlets.

This without mentioning what among the economists’ crowd is known as the induced and catalytic effect, where the spending of those employed within the industry helps the economic wheel turn, so to speak, and also the contribution that air connectivity brings about to the economics of a myriad other industries, making products available and opening up the leisure and tourism services.

It is this effect which creates significant additional value over and above the investment required for establishing air connectivity. It is for these reasons that Transport Malta, through its Civil Aviation Directorate, will not rest on its laurels and will continue to strive to build Malta’s Aviation Cluster to higher heights, setting new standards and getting better results.

Growth is good but it brings with it added responsibilities and new challenges. Charles Pace, director general for Aviation, Minister Borg and I, in my capacity as chairman and CEO of Transport Malta, drew up a plan to enable growth without compromising on efficiency while totally upholding our responsibilities. We are acquiring more resources, updating our software and introducing new technology to improve our efficiency.

The legislative changes we brought about and the ratification of the Cape Town Convention were game changers in many ways. They helped bring about the exponential growth we have been witnessing these past few years. That is why we are relentlessly working on this aspect as well.

We will shortly announce further enhancements to the registration act and introduce other innovative ideas that will undoubtedly improve what Malta has to offer. It will enhance what is already a robust legislative framework with a business-friendly environment.

Aviation has long been at the heart of Malta’s economic success. Connectivity has helped forge international trade links and has created vital connections enabling our country to flourish.

Our aviation cluster is full of ambition and innovation. Our thriving aviation sector is tangible evidence of economic confidence, growing tourism, increased trade and business investment.

We have come a long way since the first seaplane flew over Malta and we will keep on flying ahead, further and further.

Joseph Bugeja is the chairman and CEO of Transport Malta.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece