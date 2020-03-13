Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has called on people to avoid non-essential travel to the island to limit as much as possible the contagion.

He said that the ferries were being disinfected every night and, as from Saturday morning, all passengers were being screened at the Mġarr and Ċirkewwa terminals.

Anyone showing any symptoms will not be allowed to board. He said these new procedures could lead to delays. Camilleri also said that tourist boats will not be allowed to collect or disembark people in Gozo as the Gozo Channel ferry is the only means to arrive on the island.

Camilleri said that all coronavirus tests carried out in Gozo so far have been negative.

The minister said that if someone tests positive, the patient will be taken to Malta via a chartered ferry. However, should the matter escalate, there is a plan at hand for the patients to be treated in Gozo.

He said 3,000 Gozitan worked in Malta so he appealed to employers to allow their workers to work from home.