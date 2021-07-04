Actions speak louder than words. The standard of how we do things becomes a mirror for our attitude and commitment to build a new inclusive and open-minded football culture.

The national football team’s recent surge in performances has given the belief that a new dawn beckons.

A new strategy for Maltese football was launched as the Malta FA outlined a clear vision “to boost its investment and build a stronger foundation, prioritising long-term development and the sustainability of Maltese football across all levels”.

All well and nicely put, but the crucial point is how we set about to achieve this vision especially at grassroots level.

Throughout the past 25 years, there have been several development initiatives within the MFA’s youth football provision.

