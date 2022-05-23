Avram Glazer has defended his family’s controversial reign as Manchester United owners after a troubled season marred by fan protests.

Supporters stepped up their calls for the Glazers to sell United throughout a dismal campaign that ended in a dismal sixth-placed finish for Ralf Rangnick’s side after Sunday’s limp 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

United’s 58 points represented their lowest tally in the Premier League era.

Their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League was the latest blow for the 20-time English champions, who will instead play in the less lucrative Europa League.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta