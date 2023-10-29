Sliema Wanderers scored a late winner through Mohamed Awad to beat rivals Gżira United in Sunday’s late kick-off.

The Blues created the most chances throughout the match, earning a hard-fought three points that propelled them into third place in the BOV Premier League with Marsaxlokk and Birkirkara on 10 points.

For Paul Zammit’s side, this is their third victory in six league outings so far.

On the other side, Gżira slipped to their third defeat of the campaign as they remain on seven points after six appointments.

