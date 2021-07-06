The award-winning Maltese film, Luzzu, will be released in theatres in Malta in September.

It will be shown for the first time in the country during a special red-carpet event on September 3, before being released in theatres five days later.

Luzzu, which tells the story of a fisherman who risks everything to enter Malta's black-market fishing industry, wowed the judges at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Lead actor Jesmark Scucluna, a fisherman from Siġġiewi, won the Special Jury Award for his debut acting performance.

Since then, the Maltese-language drama directed by Alex Camilleri, has been an audience favourite and won awards at prestigious festivals around the world, including the New Directors/New Films and Sofia International Film Festival.

"I've been touched by the response to Luzzu which has resonated with viewers around the world," said Camilleri, for whom the movie marks his feature film debut.

"But I know this will will be most appreciated by Maltese audiences. I'm thrilled to finally bring Luzzu home."

Producers Rebecca Anastasi and Oliver Mallia also expressed excitement at the first theatrical release in Malta.

"We hope audiences will be captivated by Jesmark's moving performance and gripped by this story set in the hear of Malta's fishing community."

Ticket sales from Eden Cinema for the premiere event on September 3 are now open and available