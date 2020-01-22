The 2018 French drama film Amanda will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, in Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Twenty-four-year-old David’s (Vincent Lacoste) serene life in Paris is abruptly fractured by a national tragedy that takes the life of his sister.

Beyond the shock and the pain, he now finds himself trying to resolve an entirely new reality with major new responsibilities when he is forced to make the leap from occasional babysitter to full-time guardian of his young niece Amanda (promising newcomer Isaure Multrier). In a time of great grief, Amanda and David’s lives must go on once the headlines have faded.

The award-winning film, directed by Mikhaël Hers, features strong performances by all of its cast.

There will be additional screenings of the film on Sunday at 7.30pm, and and throughout February. For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org.