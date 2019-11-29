By popular demand, an extra screening of a UK National Theatre production of Fleabag, staged at a theatre in London’s West End, will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, this is a hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show about an angry, confused, sexually voracious young woman living in London.

She may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

The comedy played out to sold-out audiences in New York and London and inspired a hit BBC TV series.

