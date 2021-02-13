Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow showing the 2020 Russian film Dear Comrades. Directed by veteran Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky (Runaway Train), the historical drama delivers a riveting account of a little-known event in Soviet history.

Novocherkassk was primarily known as the capital of the Don Cossacks until, in 1962, a worker’s strike turned ugly, violent and tragic. Konchalovsky brings all his rage to bear as he recounts the day the strike transformed into a massacre.

Shot in black and white, the action is viewed from the perspective of a party activist.

The film won the Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival last year.

Dear Comrades is showing at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta tomorrow 8.30pm and also on February 19 at 9pm, on February 20 at 5.30pm, on February 24 at 7.30pm, on February 27 at 6pm, on March 7 at 6pm and on March 12 at 9pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.