Michela Lia recently successfully completed a master’s in sport psychology at the University of Stirling in Scotland.

She embarked on the course after being awarded a professional sports scholarship under the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme, which is funded by the government and enables Maltese athletes, coaches and sport professionals to gain higher levels of specialised education or training.

Lia focused her master’s research on competitive anxiety among Maltese obstacle-course racing (OCR) athletes. The university considered her research of high quality and awarded her a distinction.

She said: “I have always wanted to specialise in this field. I believe it is very difficult for an athlete to reach his or her full potential in sport without appropriate mental skills, mental preparation and proper support. We should give more importance to the mental well-being of our athletes and take a holistic approach.”

Lia will return to Malta in the coming months to start working with Maltese athletes. She also plans to work under supervision to obtain her warrant as a sport psychologist in the coming years.