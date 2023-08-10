The National Film Competition, organised by the Malta Cine Circle, has reached its 63rd edition, making it the longest-running film competition in Malta and one of the most long-standing of its kind in Europe and worldwide.

This year’s participating productions were presented to a panel of judges last week and the winners were announced.

The Black Pebble, produced by Chris Zarb, won best production, while Darb’oħra, directed by Sarah Zammit, clinched the award for cinematography.

The direction award went to The Maestro (Jonathan Backman), The Next Chamber won the award for editing (Clive Brincat) and L-Għarusa (Beloved), produced by Melchiore Farrugia, won the scriptwriting award.

Regarding acting awards, Stephen Oliver for the award for best male performance for his role in the film The Black Pebble, while Simone Spiteri won the best female acting performance for her role in The Maestro.

The screenings of the winning films and presentation of awards will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 7.30pm at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta.

Admission is open to the public free of charge.

For reservations, e-mail bookings@maltacinecircle.org or call on 9946 0866.