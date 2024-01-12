Following successful runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Theatre in London, the theat­rical production Age is a Feeling is set to premiere in Maltese at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre in Valletta.

Written by Haley McGee and translated by Clare Azzopardi, Is-Snin li Tħoss tells the story of one person’s life from their 25th birthday onwards. Inspired by real-life interviews, the play wrestles with the endless chances to change course while we’re alive, and the joys and tragedies of getting older.

The original show received rave reviews and five-star ratings by the international press. The Guardian described it as “astonishing and breathtaking, as it is moving”, while The Telegraph called it a “a tender, wise, wry and gut-wrenching monologue”.

The UK version of the show nabbed a Fringe First Award and a Lustrum Award, as well as a coveted nomination in the prestigious Olivier Awards in 2023.

Performed in Malta by veteran stage and screen actress Clare Agius, under the direction of Toni Attard, Is-Snin li Tħoss examines a series of seminal moments and rites of passage that have the power to shape our identity as we navigate through life.

The format of the production is unique as the audience may randomly choose which six out of 12 stories will be heard. The six stories that are not chosen will remain untold, serving as a reminder that certain things will remain unknown, even to those closest to us. With all the different possible combinations of stories, there are 180 potential versions of the play.

Is-Snin li Tħoss will be performed at the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre from February 16 to 25. Tickets are available at www.kreattivita.org.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta and is an original Soho Theatre Production.

For more information, visit https://udjenza.com/shows/is-snin-li-thoss/.