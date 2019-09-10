In The Times of Malta editorial (September 6), when referring to the protest in Valletta called by Moviment Graffitti, it was stressed that “it is people’s civic duty to engage in peaceful protest (and that) civil society must show their determination to make their voices heard and to demonstrate against what they deem to be wrong”.

That is what I and hundreds of others did last Saturday when we attended the gathering in Valletta to protest against excessive development and environmental exploitation.

Many of us who were present represented no party, no club and no organisation, though the protest was supported by more than 60 NGOs. We weren’t wearing any tags or identification cards except the one marking us as citizens of Malta.

We had no blinkers to distort our vision. We had no strings pulling us. We were simply ourselves – we were truly free.

We heeded the call because we had been longing to express publicly what we had been bearing quietly inside us. We did not attend to show our loyalty to a party. We simply wanted to be loyal to ourselves, loyal to our dignity as free, independent Maltese citizens. We thought that we had laws that were enacted to defend the interests of the majority and not to protect the chosen few ‘elite’. “Our laws were designed to be faulty, to allow developers to sneak in through the back door and get what they want,” Ingram Bondin, president of the Ramblers Association, asserted.

Even the Planning Authority, whose mission statement is to make Malta a more pleasant place to live through sustainable development, is abdicating its responsibilities, as Prof. Alex Torpiano from Din l-Art Ħelwa pointed out when he was addressing a news conference prior to the Saturday protest.

No wonder, then, that Pope Francis, in his encyclical on the environment and human ecology, warns us that “we should not think that political efforts or the force of law will be sufficient to prevent actions which affect the environment…”

This is because, the Pontiff asserts, “when the culture itself is corrupt and objective truths and universally valid principles are no longer upheld, then laws can only be seen as arbitrary impositions or obstacles to be avoided”.

In the leader of The Sunday Times of Malta (September 8), titled ‘Why activism is so important’, it was stated: “The political labelling to which civil activists are subject for daring to uphold a cause in which they believe is inexcusable in a free democracy. The politicisation that has increasingly corrupted so many issues that demand non-partisan debate in our country is unacceptable”.

When we allow political leaders to dictate to us what is right or wrong or what is true or false, then we are abdicating our own reasoning

Unless we are able to break the fetters of partisan politics and let the common good guide us in our policies, there is no hope that our democracy shall flourish.

If democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”, then let the people sound their voices loud and clear and indicate what is needed, not allowing partisan politicians to dictate what should be done.

When we allow political leaders to dictate to us what is right or wrong or what is true or false, then we are abdicating our own reasoning. We have been so accustomed to subject our way of thinking and reasoning to the way the party thinks and reasons that we have lost our own autonomy, and that is one of the reasons why many did not turn up for the protest.

Victor Havel, in his book The Power of the Powerless, when referring to the subjection of oneself to the powers that be, states: “The price is abdication of one’s own reason, conscience, and responsibility, for an essential aspect of this ideology is the consignment of reason and conscience to a higher authority. The principle involved here is that the centre of power is identical with the centre of truth.”

When one submits fully to whatever the party stands for, one is completely manipulated and loses one’s own identity. In this scenario, truth and falsehood are dictated by the powers that be. By allowing our politicians to decide for us by giving them a carte blanche, we are abdicating our responsibility as citizens.

Let us not allow this wind of change to fizzle out. It was so encouraging to see so many young people and not-so-young people present at the protest march.

Their vigour, anger and determination to bring about the necessary changes could be seen and felt.

One of the banners in the Saturday protest read ‘People Power Now’. We need to act now and stop this stampede before it is too late, before Malta becomes irrevocably unrecognisable, as Kris Borg put it in his opinion piece (September 1). The national protest should be the beginning of the gradual transformation of our society.

Let us adhere faithfully to the right of freedom of expression. Let it not be tinted or manipulated by the powers that be but let it be practised by all citizens, even by those who form part of a political party, for only then can one truly look at the common good of our country and take the necessary measures.