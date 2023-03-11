Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in the history of World Cup skiing as she won for the 87th time with victory in the slalom at Are on Saturday.

“It’s pretty hard to comprehend that thought,” said Shiffrin after sealing the victory that lifts her ahead of the legendary Swede Ingemar Stenmark whose record of 86 victories she equalled 24 hours earlier by winning the giant slalom at the same venue.

“My brother and sister-in-law got here. I didn’t know they were coming so that makes it so special,” said Shiffrin.

Two days shy of her 28th birthday, the American finished 0.92 seconds ahead of second-placed Wendy Holdener to secure her 13th World Cup win of the season at the Swedish ski station where, fittingly, she had opened her World Cup account back in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

Are also happens to be Stenmark’s own home turf.

