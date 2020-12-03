AX Group – a leading diversified corporation operating in construction, development, healthcare, hospitality, and renewable energy – unveiled its new flagship business centre in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta during an inauguration event attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Silvio Schembri, and Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli.

By harnessing its core values of creativity, determination and integrity, the past few years have seen AX Group and its accomplished workforce achieve significant growth across its award-winning business portfolio with a range of successful projects. Due to this rapid expansion, plans were set in motion to develop a new business centre that would centralise and foster greater synergy among the entire group.

“This inauguration event fills me with a sense of nostalgia for the first few months of my career that began 45 years ago,” said Angelo Xuereb, founder and chairman of AX Group.

“Since then, AX Group has grown from a humble home office to comprise 35 companies with net assets worth €227 million. This new business centre is the fruit of a lifetime of hard work, grounded in leadership, vision, efficiency, and determination. I am proud that my children, Claire and Denise, are taking the reins of the business so that, together with the CEO and key team of the group, the AX story will continue successfully into the next generation.”

Upwards of €12 million was invested into the entire project, with €6 million dedicated to the business centre alone. The state-of-the-art office complex – masterminded by Xuereb and built by the group’s construction team – comprises 12,000 square metres in all, of which 3,000 square metres are dedicated to AX Group office space, spread over two floors.

The business centre was designed by architect Philip Micallef with interior design by architect Dorianne Ellis. The group’s vast experience and resources in construction and development were instrumental in the various phases of the project, which was completed in a record 15 months, well ahead of its projected timescale, and despite the many obstacles created by the pandemic.

“Inside and out, the AX Business Centre was designed to set a benchmark for the next-wave of modern business headquarters in Malta, with the building being a true reflection of the high level of quality AX Group is renowned for. The building also embraces our commitment to sustainable development through a range of eco-conscious design features,” said Denise Micallef Xuereb, director of construction and development at AX Group.

The business centre is planned out to contribute to a healthier work-life ethos for the group’s employees and provides ample space and amenities to deliver an inspiring environment for work, creativity, and productivity. The building features hot desking facilities, informal breakout rooms, and space for the AX Academy for training and induction. A four-level basement car park ensures the building is commute-friendly, while a playroom in the shared canteen provides working parents with a safe and fun environment to bring their children to the office.

“The new AX Business Centre embodies our dynamic brand and forward-looking company culture. We believe this inspiring, contemporary building is the HQ our talented team deserves, and will attract the highest-calibre people to our company. We’ll continue to create exciting work opportunities that offer professional development and the opportunity to rise within the company ranks,” said Michael Warrington, CEO of AX Group.

At the heart of the business centre is an expansive expo room, which chronicles Xuereb’s inspiring 45-year career through scale-models of the group’s many successful developments, historic photos, and memorabilia. The room was designed to serve as inspiration for the next generation of business entrepreneurs, to illustrate how with determination and vision one can overcome many challenges, not merely for personal success, but to shape Malta’s economy and infrastructure for the better.