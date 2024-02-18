AX The Palace is holding its Wedding Fair 2024 between February 23 and 25.

Planning a wedding can be quite a challenge, but the dedicated AX Events team can streamline all wedding arrangements in one visit to the fair.

Committed to making one’s wedding unforgettable, the team offers careful attention to detail and professionalism at every step.

From tailor-made catering services to a selection of lovely venues, the team will ensure that one’s special day is skilfully executed to their satisfaction. They will also create a wedding menu according to one’s preferences, using only the finest ingredients.

A host of participants at the fair will assist with every other aspect of one’s wedding, from lighting and photography to floral arrangements and entertainment.

One will also be able to explore a variety of set-ups showcased throughout AX The Palace and the historic AX Palazzo Capua, including wine bars, dessert tables, wedding cakes and more.

The Wedding Fair will be held during the following times: Friday, February 23, from 6 to 10pm; Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, from 10am to 6pm.

Brides and grooms who book their wedding by the end of March 2024 with AX Events will get a 10 per cent discount.

For more information, contact AX Events on +356 2262 2303/04 or send an e-mail to events.palace@axhotelsmalta.com.