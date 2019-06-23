Sliema’s five-star hotel, AX The Palace was voted as Malta’s Leading Business Hotel 2019 at the 26th annual World Travel Awards in Madeira, Portugal.

AX The Palace won the prestigious award for the second time in three years after claiming it first in 2017. This year, the Sliema hotel was nominated for the award together with four other hotels in Malta.

The World Travel Awards acknowledge, rewards and celebrate excellence across key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Award brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

These awards have been called the ‘Oscars’ of the travel industry by The Wall Street Journal. The winners are selected on an annual basis by an international panel of hospitality experts, trade professionals and the general public.

Kevin Callus, general manager of AX The Palace expressed his satisfaction.

"The World Travel Award gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events in the industry calendar, attended by the industry's key decision makers as well as key trade and consumer media hence we are exhilarated that AX The Palace has been voted as Malta’s Leading Business Hotel 2019. The directors of AX Hotels and myself would like to recognise our staff for playing their part in this significant achievement. We look forward for the continuity of this positive journey.”