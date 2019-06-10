The AX Saint John boutique accommodation in Merchant Street, Valletta has become one of the top favourites, both among locals and tourists. Moreover, according to Escapio, a Berlin-based online travel agency (OTA), The Saint John is among the top three boutique accommodation in Malta’s capital city. The Saint John forms part of AX Hotels’ impressive portfolio.

For any hotel or boutique accommodation to be chosen among the best of its sector and Escapio, any accommodation must meet certain criteria which includes high customer satisfaction, top service, and above all, a convincing overall concept. The Saint John officially opened in September 2017. Since its opening, the 17th century building boutique accommodation has been transformed into a smart space and has been a top choice to stay when enjoying Valletta.

The Saint John is continuously gathering online interest and chatter from international bloggers, making this place one of the top favourites in Valletta. Commenting on this achievement, the group hospitality director at AX Group, Claire Zammit Xuereb said that she is really fulfilled by this news and thanked Escapio and all the other international online travel agencies for their continuous support.

“We are exhilarated with the feedback received during the past months,” said Ms Zammit Xuereb.