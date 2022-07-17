The surprise cancellation of a Labour stalwart’s radio show has not gone down well among some party diehards who say they are being sidelined.

Manuel Cuschieri’s regular radio show ‘Linja Diretta’, was axed from the Labour Party’s ONE Radio, with some PL supporters questioning what motivated the decision.

Cuschieri’s show was popular with Labour grassroots and he has been a regular fixture on the party’s radio and television for some 25 years. It was cancelled last month with Cuschieri announcing it himself on Facebook.

“This wasn’t my decision but a decision that was communicated to me. I am always available to the Labour Party. I was prepared to continue giving my services but I cannot do anything. I will stop here for now and if I feel the need to give you more details, I will do so,” he wrote.

“Meanwhile, I thank you for your support and attention and apologise that we’re not going to be meeting. The time has come for the next step. I will keep you informed.”

He has since taken to broadcasting his show on Facebook.

Party insiders who spoke to Times of Malta say the decision to axe Cuschieri, a former president of the PL, was taken after he repeatedly defended controversial former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Sources say Cuschieri’s championing of Muscat had put him at odds with the Robert Abela administration, which is keen to start a fresh chapter and to leave Muscat in the past.

Cuschieri’s post triggered an outpouring of disappointment on social media from Labour grassroots who appear disgruntled.

Among them was Labour delegate Joseph Scerri who has been posting on Facebook about the decision to axe Cuschieri and lamenting how “genuine Labourites” are being sidelined.

Jason Micallef the chairman of the party’s media arm eventually took to Facebook to distance himself from the decision to cancel Cuschieri’s show.

“I had no part in this decision. I was not even consulted. All political programmes on One Radio and One TV have always been under the Labour Party’s direction. Theirs is the last word on the shows, including the presenters,” Micallef wrote.

“Cuschieri is one of One’s best communicators of all time. He was there in the good times and bad since the very beginning. He worked hard for what he believed in, his Labour principles. And he never requested any form of payment for the programmes. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Micallef wrote.