AXL Affiliates Ltd venture into community service and the promotion of local sports as they plan to sponsor Rinella Tennis Club in Kalkara ahead of the commencement of competitive sports in Malta.

Marketing is not all that there is to AXL Affiliates Ltd. The online marketing agency based in Malta has continually supported, encouraged, and promoted local sports clubs. It is no surprise that they have indicated an interest to support and sponsor Rinella Tennis Club in Kalkara. This sponsorship deal will assist the tennis club in achieving its goals ahead of the commencement of competitive tennis games on the island.

Speaking about the sponsorship deal with Rinella Tennis Club, managing director of AXL Affiliates, Charlene Sciberras said: “We are very happy to get involved in the local sports scene. Our sponsorship is not just simply an advertising opportunity for us or a way to distinguish ourselves but we want to make a difference and help in building a better sports culture in Malta. Any sporting activity instills communication skills, motivation, physical and mental well-being which is at the heart of AXL Affiliates."

Sponsoring sporting activities in the country where the company is based is not only good for marketing and brand awareness, it makes room for the company to give back to the island where they are domiciled. It is a win-win situation for both AXL Affiliates and the tennis club as few employees of the company also play at this local tennis club.

It has become an uphill task for local tennis clubs to find sponsors thus making this sponsorship deal a commendable gesture. AXL Affiliates Head of Media Department in Malta, Karl Debattista said: “Finding sponsors to support the club is very tough these days especially with the current situation. Without the support of sponsors, the club's tournaments and overall management are very tough, as the club is run by a group of hard-working volunteers. We are excited about this collaboration with a club that is growing. I am a big fan of tennis and also enjoy participating in tennis tournaments as well as the club's social activities."

Rinella Tennis Club are the proud administrators of a newly resurfaced court. The sponsorship deal marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club as it looks to become one of the leading tennis clubs.

About AXL Affiliates Ltd

AXL Affiliates is an online marketing company focused on different online advertising strategies in the field of hospitality, tech, finance, and others. Since 2006, the company has managed to create and sustain a network through traditional marketing and growth hacking alike. They currently serve hundreds of companies worldwide.

Over the years, AXL Affiliates has increased its presence in the hospitality sector by partnering with the biggest online travel agencies in the world. They have also partnered with top organizations such as bookings.com, AWS, Google, Fiverr, and NordVPN among others.

AXL Affiliates is a global digital marketing agency with proven experience in managing complex marketing campaigns.