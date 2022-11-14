Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his final World Cup squad on Monday with brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew leading the west African nation into action in Qatar.

Andre Ayew, 32, was part of the Ghana team that came close to becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2010.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the last minute of extra-time after Luis Suarez’s infamous handball to prevent a certain Ghana goal.

Click here for full story.