Ayinger Bavarian beer is now in Malta, just in time for the hot summer months. This exceptional beer was awarded gold at the European Beer Challenge 2021 in London for its Celebrator Doppelbock and Urweisse.

The Ayinger Brewery is located in the heart of upper Bavaria, well known for more than 140 years as an excellent source of beer specialities. Ayinger Brewery is one of the most renowned breweries in Europe and produces more than 14 different beers.

Ayinger Bavarian beer is imported in Malta by 36North Imports. Importers and distributors of fine wines and exclusive spirits. For more information visit www.36northimports.com.