Leeds staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to beat 10-man Wolves 3-2 as Luke Ayling’s last-gasp strike improved their prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League

Jesse Marsch’s side were in deep trouble when Jonny and Francisco Trincao netted to put Wolves in control by half-time at Molineux.

But Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for crunching into Leeds keeper Illan Meslier early in the second half.

