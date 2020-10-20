Floriana FC have announced the signing of Ayrton Azzopardi, the Malta champions said in a statement.

The much-travelled midfielder started his career with Hibernians and also had spells with Pembroke Athleta, Sliema Wanderers and Tarxien Rainbows.

Floriana F.C would like to announce that an agreement was reached with Maltese midfielder, Ayrton Azzopardi,” the Greens said in a statement.

“Ayrton Azzopardi is 27 years old and since his Premier League debut with Hibernians F.C, the Maltese Attacking Midfielder had various local Premier League stints namely with Msida St.Joseph F.C, Pembroke Athleta F.C, Sliema Wanderers F.C and most recently, Tarxien Rainbows F.C.

“In recent weeks, Ayrton Azzopardi caught the eye of Coach Enzo Potenza during a successful trial period with Floriana F.C and the technical abilities of the versatile Attacking Midfielder will provide a new and valuable option to the team.”