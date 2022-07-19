Deandre Ayton signed a long-term contract Monday to stay with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, locking in the star center who helped the club reach last year’s NBA Finals.

The Bahamas big man, who turns 24 on Saturday, reportedly inked a four-year maximum contract worth $133 million.

Ayton was chosen by the Suns with the first overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Over his first four NBA seasons, Ayton has career averages of 16.3 points on 59.9% shooting from the floor plus 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots a game.

“Deandre is a force on both ends of the floor who has elevated his game every year and will continue to do so,” Suns general manager James Jones said.

“DA is so important to what we do and without him we could not have reached our recent levels of success. We are excited to keep Deandre at home in the Valley where he belongs.”

