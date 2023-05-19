Supporters of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar clashed with riot police and opposition fans late Thursday after losing 0-1 to West Ham United in a Europa Conference League semi-final duel, news and social media reports said.

The incident is the latest in a series of escalating incidents of football violence in the Netherlands, which has worried both sports officials and politicians alike.

AZ fans stormed the main stand at the AFAS stadium in the northwest Dutch city shortly after the final whistle, before brawling with West Ham supporters celebrating the win, the ANP national news agency said.

“The fans sat behind the AZ goal and broke through a gate to the main stand, after which they stormed celebrating West Ham fans,” the ANP said.

“From there, fists were flying,” it added.

