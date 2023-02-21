Victoria Azarenka said Monday that she hopes the WTA Finals will find a “deserving” home, after a couple of years of instability after the women’s tennis organisation suspended all Chinese tournaments.

The former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion also urged an announcement on this year’s venue soon, to allow for better marketing of the tour’s flagship event.

The season-ending championships feature the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams. They were initially meant to be staged in China’s southern city of Shenzhen every year for 10 years, starting with the 2019 edition.

The deal with Shenzhen was record-breaking and the inaugural 2019 showpiece awarded singles champion Ashleigh Barty $4.42 million — which was the highest-ever prize money awarded to a player at any tennis event across both the men’s and women’s tours.

