Azeri and Russian MPs tried to remove a damning clause in a Council of Europe report detailing how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat personally protected his top aide, a government minister and a private accountant.

Eyebrows were raised within the human rights’ watchdog last Thursday after MPs from Azerbaijan consistently voted in favour of amendments put forward by the government in an unsuccessful attempt to water down the report.

One of those amendments endorsed by Azerbaijan sought to delete a paragraph highlighting how Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Brian Tonna seem to enjoy impunity, under the personal protection of Dr Muscat.

The paragraph called for the Prime Minister’s functions to be subject to effective checks and balances, ensuring judicial independence and the strengthening of law enforcement and other rule of law bodies.

Manuel Mallia, who tabled the change, voted against it

Instead of these conclusions, the Azeri MPs, together with a coterie of other MPs from Russia, Hungary and Armenia, pushed an amendment merely stating that the Maltese authorities should start a process that would examine the need for constitutional reform, along the lines suggested by the Venice Commission.

While government MP Rosianne Cutajar voted in favour of this amendment, Manuel Mallia, who tabled the change, actually voted against it on Wednesday night.

Both MPs represent the government in the Council of Europe.

Azeri MPs push back Caruana Galizia murder probe concerns

The Azeri MPs called for an amendment to a passage in the report raising “serious concerns” about the way the investigation into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination was conducted.

Joseph Muscat and President Ilham Aliyev shake hands during a 2014 trip to Azerbaijan.

Another paragraph that found itself in the MPs’ crosshairs was a demand by the Council for Dr Muscat to halt judicial appointments until recommendations by the Venice Commission, which raised concerns about the independence of such appointments, have been implemented.

These two proposed amendments were shot down by a majority of MPs.

The block of Azeri MPs also supported an amendment which sought to wipe out a reference about how Economy Minister Chris Cardona had not been interrogated by investigators, despite reported contacts with some of the suspects charged with carrying out the October 2017 bomb plot on Ms Caruana Galizia.

References to “inflammatory and misleading statements” made by people close to Dr Muscat in connection with Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder also came in the glare of the Azeri spotlight, though once again, the proposed amendment was voted down.

What are Malta’s links with the former soviet republic?

Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company Socar is a major partner in the power station project spearheaded by the Labour Party on its return to power in 2013.

Joseph Muscat had held a secretive meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev together with Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. No civil servants attended this meeting.

An investigation by the Daphne Project revealed how Socar made millions from the power station deal.

A study of leaked documents by The Guardian flagged how Socar, which has no experience in producing or trading LNG, acted as an agent to buy the gas on behalf of the Electrogas consortium which it forms part of.

Ms Caruana Galizia was working on a leaked cache of data from Electrogas prior to her death.

Subsequently, a joint investigation by Times of Malta and Reuters revealed how a company owned by one of the local business partners in the consortium was named as one of the main sources of income for the offshore structures set up by Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi.

A leaked financial intelligence report detailed how an Azeri national, who would later turn out to be a security guard, sent $1.4 million to 17 Black, the company owned by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

Another Daphne Project investigation revealed how Azeri elites used the now defunct Pilatus Bank to move millions around Europe.

Earlier this month, Ms Caruana Galizia’s family filed a suspicious transaction report with the Latvia anti-financial crime office.

The report raises the possibility that the Iranian-owned bank was “possibly part of a larger money-laundering network for Azeri and Maltese government officials and their associates and family members.”

‘Appalling human rights record’

Azerbaijan has long been criticised by the international community for what Human Rights Watch an NGO, terms as its “appalling” human rights record.

At least 43 human rights defenders, journalists, political and religious activists remain wrongfully imprisoned, while dozens more were detained or under criminal investigation, faced harassment and travel bans, or fled Azerbaijan, according to the NGO.

Human Rights Watch says all mainstream media remain under tight government control, and people who publicly criticise the authorities face arrest and threats aimed at silencing them.

Azerbaijan is viewed as a strategic energy partner for the EU, and many countries continue to engage with it.