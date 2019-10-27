The second edition of the Azimut Lifestyle Week has come to a close for Esprit Yachting, Malta’s dealer for Azimut Yachts. The event took place at Marina di Valletta, hosting the most impressive display of Azimut Yachts to date in Malta.

This year’s Lifestyle Week offered visitors the unique opportunity to view 10 yachts, including the stunning Azimut Grande 27 METRI, making its public debut in Malta – dynamic lines, exceptionally elegant and detailed interior decor, five-cabin layout and the innovative carbon fibre build make it a truly one of a kind yacht in the market.

Also on display for the duration of the Azimut Lifestyle Week were two yachts from the Atlantis collection, the 43 and 51, the 60, 66, 72 from the flybridge collection, the Azimut S7 from the S Collection and the 43, 53 and 66 from the Magellano Collection.

The event was open to the public, with yacht viewings and sea trials having been organised by appointment. Azimut owners were also invited to attend exclusive events throughout the week. Attendees were pleasantly surprised to find the Marina di Valletta and all the yachts lit up in pink to celebrate and collect funds for Pink October.

Niki Travers Tauss, managing director of Esprit Yachting Malta, said: “The feedback we received from visitors this year was astonishing and all the more rewarding because our team worked tirelessly to organise this event with a display of yachts that rivals most international shows.”

For trade enquires, call 7944 2122 or 7944 4021.