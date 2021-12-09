Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his teammates to show an immediate response after falling off the top of the Premier League and finishing a disappointing second in their Champions League group.
The European champions twice surrendered the lead in Russia on Wednesday to draw 3-3 with Zenit Saint Petersburg and end their Group H campaign as runners-up, meaning they could face Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.
