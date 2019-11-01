Keith ‘Speed’ Azzopardi and Samuele Andolina enjoyed success when taking part in the Centurion MMA Resilience event which was held last weekend.

Andolina was up against Uzbekistan fighter Iskandar Shodiyev and he showed dominance from the start with precise techniques which included direct body kicks and a good use of his right cross. During the first round, Andolina managed to land a perfect spinning hook kick – quite a complicated kick which he performed with ease.

The Italian/Maltese athlete continued to dominate the rest of the fight and eventually led to a knockout when Andolina managed to land a body kick which left Shodiyev gasping for air.

After such an intense fight, well known K1 fighter Keith ‘Speed’ Azzopardi stepped in the octagon to face his opponent Abramo Abderrahim from Italy.

Azzopardi has built a reputation both locally and internationally especially after being crowned world champion twice in the span of a week.

Azzopardi did not disappoint as he displayed various ‘spinning kicks’, which he is well known for, thus providing a spectacular bout. He was also quite agile and lived up to his ring name ‘speed’. Azzopardi was eventually awarded the well deserved win by a unanimous decision.

These two professional athletes were coached by Master Noel Mercieca along with their corner men Christopher Rotin, Brandon Spiteri and Shaun Falzon who are all fighters from the same club.