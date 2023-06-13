Kai Azzopardi and Danica Bonello Spiteri both retained their National Sprint Triathlon Champion titles when Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted the Championships in Salina on Sunday.

Hosted under the auspices of the Malta Triathlon Federation and Corsa, the National Sprint Triathlon Championships attracted a mix of experienced, upcoming and new triathletes to the local scene.

Keen to keep his name etched on the winner’s trophy Kai Azzopardi was the first triathlete to exit from the 750m swim, leading the rest with a comfortable gap. The next swimmers to head to the first transition were Nicholas Sammut, Ryan Muscat and Keith Galea, the latter two with just a second gap between them. Exiting out of transition first Azzopardi maintained a good lead.

Resolute to give a good fight Galea forged ahead chasing Azzopardi, whilst Muscat and Josef Azzopardi were determined to claim a place on the podium. Azzopardi maintained his lead until the very end, claiming the title in a time of 59:18, a major improvement on last year’s time of 1:02:04. Galea clocked in second place with Muscat taking third place.

