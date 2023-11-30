The 31st Edition of the Malta International Challenge Marathon drew to a close on Sunday morning in Qawra, when the final stage of the three-day road running event concluded with a half marathon.

The 21km course weaved through a variety of terrains, from a blend of flat stretches, panoramic seaviews, and formidable steep hills that put runners’ endurance to the test.

Whilst the first two days were marked by adverse weather conditions – force six winds and heavy downpours – the final stage proved to be markedly better with the sun shining for most of the time.

The stakes in the third and final stage were high.

With seconds hanging in the balance for Aaron Mifsud, Stefan Azzopardi, and Christian Micallef, who found themselves separated by mere seconds. The trio were inseparable throughout the weekend chasing each other for the coveted title.

