Kevin Azzopardi is no longer the Director of Refereeing at the Malta Football Association as he will take over as Referee Development Officer at the Northumberland Football Association.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Malta FA said in a statement that Azzopardi has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect to take up a position internationally.

“The Malta FA would like to thank Azzopardi for his work during his time as Director of Refereeing and wishes him well for the future,” the statement said.

“In the meantime, the Malta FA Referees Committee has been directed by the Association’s Bureau to take over the operations of the local refereeing sector.

“A new set-up for the refereeing department, which is part of the extensive restructuring process being undertaken by the Malta FA, will be announced following the next Executive Committee meeting to be held on the 6th December 2019.”