Mellieha SC Libertas have added another summer transfer as young guard Mirco Azzopardi moves from Starlites.

Formerly on loan from the Naxxar club, Azzopardi spent the 2020-21 season with Mellieha and impressed under former coach Christos Kousidis. Now under Adrian Mifsud, the former Malta Under-18 point guard looks to build on his performances after having joined Mellieha for his loan spell back in January.

