A silicon suction plate and cup for babies of the Mushie brand have been recalled from the market because of “excessive migration of volatile organic constituents” and as they are not in compliance with EU regulations.

The plate and cup, which are made in China, come in various colours.

The plate’s barcode number is 0810052460536, the cup’s is 0810052461441.

Volatile organic constituents are emitted as gases from chemicals used in the manufacture of household products such as paint and glue. Exposure, especially long-term, can be dangerous to health.