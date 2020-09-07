Hungary's Timea Babos slammed the "injustice" of her exclusion from the US Open on Sunday, a day after she and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were kicked out of the tournament.

Top seeds Babos and French partner Mladenovic were told on Saturday they would not be allowed to take part in the doubles after New York officials ordered Mladenovic to quarantine.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta