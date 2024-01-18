A one-year-old girl abducted by her parents in Sweden is being cared for by the Maltese authorities after she was tracked down at the Malta International Airport.

The ministries for children's rights and home affairs said in a statement the Swedish authorities had issued a care order for the baby.

The Central Authority, within the Social Care Standards Authority, was informed about the abduction by its Swedish counterparts in the past hours.

The parents and the baby were stopped by police at the MIA after they fled Sweden.

The girl is being cared for by the Maltese authorities pending the necessary arrangements to return her to Sweden.