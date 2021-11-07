A baby was among four persons injured in a road accident on Tal-Barrani Road late on Saturday.
The police said the crash involved a Renault Captur driven by a 58-year-old man from Swieqi and a Honda Fit driven by a 32-year-old from Iklin. A 31-year-old woman and a five-month old baby boy were also in the Honda.
The occupants of the Honda were seriously injured, police said on Sunday. The driver of the Captur was slightly hurt.
