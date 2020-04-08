A baby born to a coronavirus patient in recent days has tested negative for the novel virus.

Sources confirmed the test result after doctor and politician Frank Portelli said the baby had been found to not have the virus.

Last week, the authorities confirmed that pregnant woman who was due to give birth had tested positive. The 36-year-old Italian woman discovered she had COVID-19 during routine testing carried out before the baby’s scheduled delivery by caesarian section.

According to the sources, the baby was tested soon after it was born and the first test came back negative. More tests were expected to be carried out in the coming days to ensure the baby is still coronavirus free.

The infant's mother is still recovering at Mater Dei Hospital, the sources said.

The Health Ministry has refused to comment on the case, saying that doing so would be in breach of the mother’s privacy.

It remains unclear whether the mother is being kept away from her baby to ensure the newborn does not contract the virus.

Meanwhile, Malta registered its youngest COVID-19 patient on Wednesday - a one-month-old baby who tested positive for the virus after exhibiting symptoms.

There are currently four coronavirus patients under the age of four.

While patients of any age can contract the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO says initial reports suggest older people and those with chronic illnesses are more at risk of developing severe symptoms.

The organisation has also said, however, that as the virus is new, its impact on children is still being studied.

