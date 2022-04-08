A five-month-old baby who suffered from a heart condition has died, just days after he was blessed by Pope Francis at St Paul’s Basilica in Rabat.

Chayan had been given just days to live.

Writing on Facebook on Friday, his parents Christian and Valerie said their baby was now at peace.

“God welcomed our little angel Chayan into his arms this morning at 7.40am.

“Our baby is now at peace. We thank you all for your messages and help during these past few weeks, and we humbly ask you to keep us in your prayers.”

Chayan’s funeral is being held at Our Lady of Victories Basilica in Senglea on Saturday at 8.30am.

Speaking to TVM, Christine described her baby’s life as a “miracle”.

“They told us he would only survive a few days, but with God’s strength, he was able to meet the Pope. This means a lot to me that he died with his blessing, while asleep and at peace.”

His parents have asked those attending their baby's funeral to dress in colourful clothing.

They thanked the public for the “extreme love and help during these hard moments.

“I have never ever imagined that this time will come in my whole life.

“May you rest in peace my little one,” his parents wrote.