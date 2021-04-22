Several lots of SMA baby food are being recalled as they may potentially contain pieces of plastic, the health authorities said.

It warned in a statement these plastics may be hazardous if swallowed.

The affected product is Nestlé’s SMA wysoy, a soya infant formula for babies intolerant to cows’ milk.

The product comes in 800 gram tubs.

The affected lots are (durability dates in brackets) 923357651Z (August 20, 2021); 928957651Z (October 15, 2021); 000957651Z (January 8, 2022); 015757651Z (June 5, 2022); 024957651Z (September 5, 2022); 025057652Z6 and 025057651Z (September 6, 2022); and 025157651Z (September 7, 2022).