A Baby Jesus statuette, known as the Baby Jesus of Padua, is exposed on the main altar of the Franciscan church in Victoria for the liturgical feast of St Anthony of Padua today.

The statuette, dating to the 18th century, is put on the main altar each year during the feast of St Anthony.

The effigy is brought to homes as a relief to sick people as also to those who are expecting a child. In fact, each time a grace is earned with the intercession of Baby Jesus, a new dress is offered besides other votives.

Today, a special Mass for the sick and aged will be held at 9am, during which bread buns will handed out to the sick as a devotional offering.

Bread buns will also be distributed to the sick at Gozo General Hospital.

Children will be blessed and babies presented to the saint.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Mass at 7pm. The Stella Maris choir, directed by Mro Carmel Peter Grech, will take part.